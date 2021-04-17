NBA & WNBA Teams Donate Worn, Signed Merchandise to Elevate Cash for Daunte Wright Fund

The NBA and WNBA groups that honored Daunte Wright by sporting personalized shirts in the wake of his demise are now auctioning off the objects to increase revenue for Wright’s loved ones, league officials affirm.

Players from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx — alongside with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Warmth all wore unique warm-up shirts this week with the information “With Liberty and Justice FOR ALL” in the days following Wright was killed by a law enforcement officer in Minnesota.

Now, the teams say several gamers will indicator their heat-up shirts and donate them for an auction — with proceeds benefitting The Daunte Wright Memorial Fund, which supports the Wright loved ones.

The bidding begins at $200 for every shirt — but some of the things are exploding, like KD’s shirt … which by now strike $500 just minutes immediately after the auction went stay.

Bidding closes at the ultimate buzzer of Friday’s Wolves vs. Warmth sport.

20-calendar year-aged Wright was shot and killed on April 11 through a targeted visitors quit in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

The officer liable for the capturing, Kim Potter, has been arrested and charged with 2nd-diploma manslaughter.

The officer liable for the capturing, Kim Potter, has been arrested and charged with 2nd-diploma manslaughter.

Potter has claimed she was seeking to deploy a Taser on Wright — but accidentally grabbed her handgun as a substitute, fatally wounding him.

The shooting sparked outrage all around the place — and numerous NBA and WNBA teams held a minute of silence for Wright just before games this 7 days.

Wright is survived by his 2-year-old son — and his relatives has established up a GoFundMe page to aid covert funeral and burial expenses along with “psychological overall health and grief counseling for Daunte’s family members.”