News Notify: EU Council to examine “next measures of plan” to assist peace, reflect on approaching elections in Ethiopia

EU International Affairs Ministers in the course of a dialogue on EU World Tactic. Photo: EU/Archive 2019

Addis Abeba, April 16/2021– The European Union Foreign Affairs ministers will have a discussion on the problem in Ethiopia and the regional tensions on Monday April 19, the block stated. The casual online video meeting will be chaired by the EU Significant Representative for Overseas Affairs and Security Policy, JosepBorrell.

The International Ministers will “discuss the future techniques of the EU plan in assistance to peace and the urgent alleviation of the humanitarian condition in Tigray, and mirror on a tactic towards Ethiopia that goes further than the crisis in Tigray, notably in see of the forthcoming elections,” according to a statement released by the EU.

The International Ministers will also "reflect on a method towards Ethiopia that goes over and above the disaster in Tigray, notably in view of the forthcoming elections"

The Overseas Ministers will be informed about the consequence of the pay a visit to of the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who experienced been mandated by the Large Representative to go again to the region to reiterate the EU’s requests established out in the March Council conclusions, and assess the progress produced so significantly. From 4 to 9 April minister Haavisto frequented Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, in advance of likely to Addis to meet up with with Ethiopian and African Union authorities, and to Tigray.

“Ministers will be invited in distinct to replicate on how to properly force Ethiopian authorities to carry out critical steps to boost the scenario in Tigray (humanitarian obtain, independent investigations on human rights abuses, monitored and verified ceasefire, withdrawal of Eritrean troops), and what must be the EU’s subsequent ways to be certain a unified and coherent strategic tactic to Ethiopia and the region,” the statement further more stated. AS

