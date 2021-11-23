Iran hopes for ‘constructive’ check out by IAEA main forward of nuclear talks restart

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran stated Monday it hoped a go to by the main of the UN’s atomic watchdog would be “constructive,” just days ahead of the resumption of talks trying to find to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rafael Grossi, head of the Intercontinental Atomic Electricity Company (IAEA), was to arrive in Tehran later on Monday.

He was expected to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Atomic Electrical power Organization chief Mohammad Eslami, who is also a single of Iran’s vice presidents.

“We hope that Rafael Grossi’s visit will be as constructive as the earlier kinds,” overseas ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh explained to reporters.

“We have normally advised the IAEA to remain on the route of complex cooperation, and to not allow selected nations around the world pursue their political orientations on behalf of the IAEA,” he explained.

On Friday, the IAEA said Tehran had once more elevated its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, lots of moments in extra of the restrict laid down in the 2015 agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh for the duration of a push convention in Tehran, on February 22, 2021. (Atta Kenare/AFP)

Grossi’s check out arrives as Iran readies for talks with planet powers in Vienna on November 29 on preserving Tehran’s 2015 deal with significant powers, that promised it sanctions aid in return for curbs on its nuclear method.

“We will depart for Vienna with a comprehensive group and a severe will to raise the sanctions,” Khatibzadeh reported. “The other functions should really also check out to occur to Vienna to access a functional and complete arrangement.”

‘Psychological atmosphere’

The landmark offer was torpedoed in 2018 by then US president Donald Trump’s unilateral final decision to withdraw Washington from it and impose a punishing sanctions regime.

Iran has due to the fact stepped away from lots of of its commitments, but the administration of US President Joe Biden has advocated a return to diplomacy to help you save the agreement.

The remaining events to the offer — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — will be part of the talks even though the United States will take part indirectly.

Grossi was very last in Tehran on September 12, wherever he clinched a deal on accessibility to monitoring devices at Iran’s nuclear services.

On Saturday, US Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Washington was able of deploying “overwhelming drive,” and that all possibilities would be open up if diplomacy fails to halt Iran’s nuclear method.

Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks in the course of a Senate Armed Expert services Committee hearing on the summary of military services functions in Afghanistan and plans for potential counterterrorism functions, September 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Picture/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

Tehran says its nuclear application is for peaceful purposes.

Asked whether Iran feared a US military intervention if negotiations fall short, Khatibzadeh pointed to the US military services pullout in Afghanistan in August.

“We have seen all their possibilities in a nation like Afghanistan and they have viewed the result of these selections do not believe that what they say,” he stated.

Robert Malley, the US envoy for Iran, also warned on Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return and that “time is short” for reviving a nuclear offer.

But Khatibzadeh accused the US of making an attempt to “sell a untrue narrative to the intercontinental community in buy to generate a psychological environment in the operate-up to the Vienna talks,” adding that it “will not support them at all.”