Leaders From Nations Like Myanmar Invited To Republic Day?

New Delhi:

India has dismissed studies that it reached out to leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping – which involves Myanmar – for future year’s Republic Working day celebrations in Delhi.

“We have found a speculative media report regarding the Chief Guest for Republic Working day 2022. The report is inaccurate and has no factual foundation,” Overseas Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on media reviews pertaining to the chief guest for Republic Day 2022, news agency ANI claimed.

Myanmar was thrown into the spotlight by a February 1 coup, when its military ousted the elected govt of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. It handed electrical power to junta main Basic Min Aung Hlaing, who had Suu Kyi and her management arrested and declared a immediate return to military rule, sparking mass avenue protests.

What adopted was extra than a thousand civilian deaths and many thousand arrests in Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown on dissent.

The media reviews stated that India was scheduling to have leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Complex and Financial Cooperation or BIMSTEC countries for the Republic Working day celebration. BIMSTEC is a subregional grouping with 7 South Asian international locations as users – India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Previously, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) downgraded Myanmar’s participation in a summit which started off right now in their sharpest rebuke however of its leaders following the navy takeover.