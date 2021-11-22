Leaders From Nations Like Myanmar Invited To Republic Day?

1 ora ago Allegria Manna

India has dismissed reviews speculating on main attendees for Republic Day occasion in Delhi (FILE)

New Delhi:

India has dismissed studies that it reached out to leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping – which involves Myanmar – for future year’s Republic Working day celebrations in Delhi.

“We have found a speculative media report regarding the Chief Guest for Republic Working day 2022. The report is inaccurate and has no factual foundation,” Overseas Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on media reviews pertaining to the chief guest for Republic Day 2022, news agency ANI claimed.

Myanmar was thrown into the spotlight by a February 1 coup, when its military ousted the elected govt of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. It handed electrical power to junta main Basic Min Aung Hlaing, who had Suu Kyi and her management arrested and declared a immediate return to military rule, sparking mass avenue protests.

What adopted was extra than a thousand civilian deaths and many thousand arrests in Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown on dissent.

The media reviews stated that India was scheduling to have leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Complex and Financial Cooperation or BIMSTEC countries for the Republic Working day celebration. BIMSTEC is a subregional grouping with 7 South Asian international locations as users – India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Previously, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) downgraded Myanmar’s participation in a summit which started off right now in their sharpest rebuke however of its leaders following the navy takeover.

More Stories

Failure to send a lot more jabs to Africa is a ′huge mistake′ | Africa | DW

17 ore ago Allegria Manna

萬元婚攝照竟失焦 珍貴回憶泡湯 | Ding

1 giorno ago Allegria Manna

上班族擁1億存款！「30年自律生活」曝 網敬佩：不簡單 | 新奇 | NOWnews今日新聞

1 giorno ago Allegria Manna

日韩争端再起 美国“三方同盟”被泼冷水_新浪新闻

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

ベラルーシが移民越境を助けたかもしれない　ルカシェンコ氏、BBC単独取材で – BBCニュース

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ആദ്യം കണ്ടെത്തിയത് വുഹാനിൽ തന്നെ! ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന വിവരങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ട് ലോകാരോഗ്യ സംഘടന

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

You may have missed

ASPTT Mulhouse: la Champions League torna al Palais des Sports

1 ora ago Silvia Marcello

Maja Marinkovic ha annunciato un pasticcio in ‘Cerca’! Dopo lo spettacolo di Yangosh, mi sono arrabbiato e mi sono rivolto alla telecamera per le ultime notizie

1 ora ago Angioletto Bellucci

Leaders From Nations Like Myanmar Invited To Republic Day?

1 ora ago Allegria Manna

“Il mistero di Mussolini”: lo scrittore italiano Maurizio Serra riceve il gran premio per la biografia politica

1 ora ago Fillipo Toscani

Bitcoin | Questo paese creerà la prima “Bitcoin City” al mondo!

9 ore ago Angioletto Bellucci