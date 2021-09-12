Pope Francis in Hungary: Orban provides Pope a loaded gift

Orban, a self-styled defender of Christian values, has rolled again civil liberties, ranging from migrant and LGBTQ+ legal rights to media freedom, and worked to erode judicial and educational independence in Hungary.

The Pope’s remarks appeared to criticize some of these procedures, stressing the need for tolerance.

“This is what I wish for you: that the cross be your bridge among the earlier and the foreseeable future. Religious sentiment has been the lifeblood of this country, so hooked up to its roots. However the cross, planted in the ground, not only invites us to be properly-rooted, it also raises and extends its arms in the direction of anyone,” Francis stated for the duration of his deal with although presiding about the closing Mass of the Worldwide Eucharistic Congress.

“My wish is that you be like that: grounded and open, rooted and considerate,” he added.