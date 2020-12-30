PM Imran reaffirms ‘Engage Africa’ plan to foster nearer ties – Pakistan

  Published On 30 December,2020 07:40 pm

The prime minister also underlined the salience of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Primary Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed ‘Engage Africa’ policy which was aimed at forging nearer ties with the continent by expanding Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint and deepening financial engagement.

The prime minister expressed these views throughout a assembly with President Countrywide Assembly of Republic of Djibouti, Mohamed Ali Houmed, who accompanied by a parliamentary delegation identified as on him, PM Business media wing in a push launch stated.

The primary minister warmly welcomed the traveling to delegation and pointed out that the bonds of prevalent religion and values as nicely as convergence of views on regional and global issues bind the two brotherly nations.

He underlined the salience of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy and stated that Pakistan would soon be setting up its resident diplomatic mission in Djibouti.

Both of those sides affirmed the shared desire to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was also current throughout the assembly.

The key minister and the checking out delegation also exchanged sights on the great importance of peace and security in neighboring regional context of both Pakistan and Djibouti.

President Countrywide Assembly of Djibouti appreciated Pakistan’s historical assist and expressed the hope that visit of Parliamentary delegation would aid in further consolidating Djibouti-Pakistan relations



