Israel will in no way ignore Russia’s position in preventing Nazis

Overseas Minister Gabi Ashkenazi reaffirmed Israel’s appreciation of Russia for the country’s portion in battling Nazi Germany during Entire world War II, and for freeing innumerable Jews from Nazi extermination camps in Europe.

“The Jewish individuals will in no way forget about Russia’s part in its war towards the Nazis, and in liberating Europe and the extermination camps,” Ashkenazi mentioned at a joint push convention with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

The two have achieved on an formal check out of Ashkenazi to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Mysterious Soldier in Moscow and take part in an unveiling ceremony for a Holocaust Memorial at the Israeli Embassy in Moscow.

Ashkenazi further more addressed the modifying tides in the Middle East, referring to Israel’s modern normalization agreements with four Arab states, stressing Russia’s importance in sustaining stability in the location.

Ashkenazi and his entourage meeting with Lavrov and other Russian foreign ministry officers

He stipulated that the Abraham Accords do not pose an impediment to peace with Israel’s neighboring Palestinians and urged them to return to the negotiation table with no preconditions.

What’s more, the former armed service main thanked President Vladimir Putin’s guidance for Israel’s security problems and identified as to tighten the cooperation concerning the two countries.