Zelensky fulfills with Lithuanian foreign minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has achieved with Minister of International Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv, according to the press assistance of the head of point out.

The president thanked Lithuania for its ongoing help for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and its sanctions coverage towards Russia.

“Ukraine need to be a member condition of the European Union. Thank you also for supporting Ukraine’s accession to NATO. We anticipate that right after obtaining an Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, Ukraine ought to receive a MAP. And in the upcoming we see ourselves as a NATO member,” Zelensky explained.

The president also considers it crucial to assist the situation of the Ukrainian condition in get to oppose the Nord Stream 2 challenge and preserve strength protection in Europe.

“I want to thank you for the sanctions coverage in connection with the momentary occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbas, and for the sake of Europe’s energy stability,” he pointed out.

Zelensky stressed that he expects the particular participation of the president of Lithuania in the ceremonial functions on the situation of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and in the Crimean System summit to be held in Kyiv in August 2021.

The interlocutors reviewed the problem in Ukraine and Lithuania in relationship with the coronavirus pandemic and the steps taken by the leaders of both nations around the world to overcome the pandemic and ensure the safety of citizens.

As Ukrinform described, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis is on a doing work stop by to Ukraine on February 23-24.

