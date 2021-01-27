Winter season Storm Predicted To Intensify Right away – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The winter storm Monday evening was passing to the south of Chicago, but the instant Chicago spot nevertheless sat in the primary area to acquire accumulating snow via the night time.

Snow fees will boost hour by hour, by way of 3 a.m.

Right after that, the snow shower activity becomes more showery in nature, CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported.

Dwell UPDATES: Chicago Place Sees 1st Key Winter season Storm Of 2021

A Wintertime Storm Warning is in outcome right until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Spots below the warning can get snow totals all around 4 to 8 inches.

Due to wind, there is also Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect from Lake County, Illinois to Lake County, Indiana. Waves up to 13 toes are achievable amid the winter season storm.

The town closed the lakefront trail on Monday morning.

Light snow lingers as a result of the night and the working day on Tuesday.

There is the probability of a combine of snow, freezing rain and icing, to regions south of I-80.

Solid 40 mph winds will reduce visibility.

CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran claimed Tuesday morning commuters will very likely face some remaining snowfall, with each other with a number of inches on the floor.

The small for Monday evening is 30, the significant for Monday 32.

Snow showers will also be about on Wednesday, with a significant of 30.

Also From CBS Chicago: