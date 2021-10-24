These with historical past to India, Bangladesh may perhaps enter Singapore

44 minuti ago Allegria Manna

Passengers arriving from Amsterdam get their baggage at Changi Airport in Singapore on October 20, 2021, a day after the region began quarantine-cost-free entry for absolutely vaccinated passengers from 8 nations around the world, section of a program to relieve limitations as the business enterprise hub gears up to stay with the coronavirus. / AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

SINGAPORE – Travellers, excluding limited-time period visitors, with a 14-day journey historical past to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be authorized to enter and transit via Singapore from 11.59pm on Tuesday (26 Oct). 

In a press launch on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and fitness (MOH) claimed that these travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures. 

Shorter-time period guests may well only transit as a result of Singapore. 

In addition, the MOH reported, centered on the COVID-19 circumstance in Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, South Africa, Tonga, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, they will be placed in Category III from 11.59pm on 26 Oct. 

Streamlined screening procedures

Screening protocols and techniques have also been streamlined for travellers arriving or transiting by means of Singapore. 

From 11.59pm on 26 October: 

  • All travellers from Class II (non-Vaccinated Vacation Lane (VTL)), III and IV countries will no more time want to undergo an on-arrival Polymerase Chain Response (PCR) test, and will only undertake an conclusion of Stay-Household Recognize (SHN) exit PCR exam. 

  • All travellers from Classification III nations around the world or regions will provide their 10-day SHN at their declared location of home or lodging regardless of the travellers’ and their family members’ vaccination position and vacation record. By default, they will not be allotted lodging in any focused SHN services. Returning residents really should make certain that option lodging is secured prior to their return if their properties are unsuitable for their SHN. 

  • Travellers from Class IV nations around the world or regions will nevertheless be needed to provide their 10-day SHN at dedicated SHN amenities.

These with historical past to India, Bangladesh may perhaps enter Singapore

