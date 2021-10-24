These with historical past to India, Bangladesh may perhaps enter Singapore

Passengers arriving from Amsterdam get their baggage at Changi Airport in Singapore on October 20, 2021, a day after the region began quarantine-cost-free entry for absolutely vaccinated passengers from 8 nations around the world, section of a program to relieve limitations as the business enterprise hub gears up to stay with the coronavirus. / AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

SINGAPORE – Travellers, excluding limited-time period visitors, with a 14-day journey historical past to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be authorized to enter and transit via Singapore from 11.59pm on Tuesday (26 Oct).

In a press launch on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and fitness (MOH) claimed that these travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures.

Shorter-time period guests may well only transit as a result of Singapore.

In addition, the MOH reported, centered on the COVID-19 circumstance in Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, South Africa, Tonga, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, they will be placed in Category III from 11.59pm on 26 Oct.

Streamlined screening procedures

Screening protocols and techniques have also been streamlined for travellers arriving or transiting by means of Singapore.

From 11.59pm on 26 October: