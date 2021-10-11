History quantity of individuals attempt to cross the border in between Poland and Belarus, officers say

The Polish Border Guard informed CNN that Saturday’s determine of of 739 attempted crossings was the most so far for a one working day. They are the most recent in a months-extensive migration disaster at the border, for which Poland imposed a state of emergency final thirty day period.

Close to 16,000 makes an attempt to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped given that August, Poland’s border agency has reported. Of people, 5,000 took spot in Oct.

The crossing could turn out to be more and more perilous as the seasons adjust. At minimum 4 persons died on the border concerning Poland and Belarus in August a few individuals have been located dead on the Polish side of the border immediately after suffering from hypothermia, according to Polish authorities, and a fourth was discovered dead in Belarus, 1 meter from the border, Belarusian condition company Belta claimed.

A lot of of those arriving at Eastern European borders are from Afghanistan and Iraq.