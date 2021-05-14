Stunning Photograph of 96-Yr-Outdated Mum With 8 Little ones, 36 Grandkids & 43 Excellent Grandchildren Goes Viral ▷ Ghana information

– A girl, Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, has celebrated her mother, Monica Okoye, on her 96th birthday as she shared a stunning family members photo

The photo of a 96-12 months-previous Nigerian grandmother, Monica Okoye, with quite a few children has stirred significant reactions on social media with persons indicating that she is without a doubt blessed.

Sharing the snap of their significant family members, one of the kids, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, appreciated God for the reward of everyday living.

Ifeyinwa revealed that Monica birthed 12 young children and 8 who survived amongst them gave her 36 grandchildren and 43 excellent-grandchildren.

Several men and women had been wowed by the amount of little ones the grandma has.

On her Instagram web site, she also shared a quick video of Monica’s youngsters dancing all-around her as the nonagenarian celebrated her 96-12 months-aged birthday.

See the Instagram publish displaying the family under:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions her article collected on the system:

mrs_nwandu said:

“She is BLESSED.”

kachy423 reported:

“She’s Blessed. God preserve my mum alive to see my small children.”

nyoulifefoodsandflavours explained:

“WOW!!! LEGACY UNPARALLELED…”

rubyonwudiwe reported:

“Wow!!! Joyful 96th Birthday Mama!”

fabmumng claimed:

“Your mummy is blessed. May God carry on to reinforce her. Your family is wonderful.”

thelma.ify6548 stated:

“Wow… wonderful to see you all wanting fab and joyful. Love to mama! Desire her a lot of additional several years stuffed with love, pleasure and happiness.”

chiomagoodhair claimed:

“Wow you all look so incredible!”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh before reported that a girl recognized as Susan Solomon obtained several people speaking on Twitter following she shared a image of her grandma on Wednesday, April 21, the exact same day Queen Elizabeth celebrated her birthday.

Responding to the Royal Family’s write-up on the system, the woman explained that just like the queen, her grandma is also celebrating her 95th birthday.

Susan hooked up a snap of her smiling grandma to the article. Congratulations poured in as people wished Susan’s grandmummy a amazing birthday celebration.

