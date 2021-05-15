Ukraine’s international trade – Deficit skyrockets to more than US$ 1 bln considering that year-begin — UNIAN

For the identical interval in 2020, the deficit stood at $246.6 million.

Ukraine’s foreign trade balance in January-March 2021 was minimized with a deficit of $1.05 billion, the Point out Statistics Support experiences.

In the exact same interval in 2020, the deficit stood at $246.6 million, the agency wrote on its site.

Imports of goods and products and services throughout the reporting interval elevated by 12.9%, to $16.8 billion, even though exports rose by 7.6%, to $15.8 billion.

The stats company says the report will take no account of the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, as very well as the occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk locations from where no data is out there.

Foreign trade in merchandise grows by 20% in Jan-April

  • Ukraine’s overseas trade equilibrium for 2019 was reduced with a deficit of $3.633 billion, which is 41% reduced than the deficit witnessed in 2018, the State Data Support said.
  • According to the Nationwide Lender, the balance of overseas trade in goods and products and services of Ukraine for 2019 was lessened with a deficit of $12.117 billion, which is 7% extra on yr
  • Ukraine’s foreign trade stability for January-December 2020 noticed a deficit of $255.5 million from $3.689 billion claimed at the end of 2019, the stats services mentioned.
  • As of February 1, 2021, the equilibrium of international trade in items and solutions of Ukraine for 2020 was lessened with a deficit of $1.677 billion towards a deficit of $12.5 billion a yr previously.


