Poland to develop fence, double troop quantities on Belarus border – EURACTIV.com

Poland will construct a fence alongside its border with Belarus and double the number of troops there, the defence minister reported on Monday (23 August), to halt a stream of migrants the European Union states is currently being pushed by Minsk in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have documented sharp improves in migrants from nations around the world such as Iraq and Afghanistan attempting to cross their borders. The EU says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is waging “hybrid warfare” with migrants to exert force on the bloc.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said that a new 2.5-metre-higher stable fence would be constructed on the border with Belarus.

At a press conference at the border, Błaszczak also explained the military services presence there would be improved.

“It is required to raise the variety of soldiers. … We will shortly double the quantity of soldiers to 2,000,” he claimed.

Poland’s governing administration has appear less than sharp criticism from human legal rights advocates about the plight of a team of migrants trapped for two months in the open up amongst Polish and Belarusian border guards in the vicinity of the village of Usnarz Górny.

Poland states enabling the migrants to enter Polish territory would inspire additional unlawful migration and would also participate in into Lukashenko’s hands.

“These are not refugees, they are economic migrants brought in by the Belarusian governing administration,” Deputy International Minister Marcin Przydacz told reporters.

EU calls meeting on Belarus border crisis European Union ministers are to keep disaster talks on what they see as a bid by Belarus to force Lithuania and the relaxation of the bloc by encouraging a migrant inflow.

Inhumane

Some lawyers and NGOs accuse Warsaw of dealing with the stranded migrants inhumanely by blocking their entry.

The Polish Human Legal rights Ombudsman stated the Border Guard experienced violated the Geneva Convention by not accepting verbal declarations from some of the migrants that they wished to implement for worldwide security in Poland.

“People had been asking the border guards for protection and the border guards were being pushing them again,” mentioned Piotr Bystrianin from the Ocalenie Basis, which allows refugees.

“That means they were in get in touch with and that indicates they need to give them the likelihood to use for defense. … It is pretty very simple.”

Mahdieh Gholami, a translator encouraging the Ocalenie Basis, reported that Polish troops were being hampering her endeavours to converse with the migrants just across the border.

“When I start out to say anything the soldiers change on engines,” she claimed.

The Polish Border Guard and the military did not promptly answer to requests for remark.

Lithuania said on Monday it would comprehensive a 508-km fence together its border with Belarus by September next 12 months.