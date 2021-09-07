In a first, four US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan by way of land route

26 minuti ago Allegria Manna
File photo
  • US commences evacuations via land route from Afghanistan.
  • It is not obvious which region US citizens have shifted to.
  • Pakistan’s envoy to US states not mindful of the route taken.

WASHINGTON: The United States has evacuated its initial four citizens from Afghanistan, considering that the withdrawal was done on August 30, through land route, it emerged Tuesday.

Citing a senior US Point out Department official, ABC News documented that they were evacuated devoid of interference from the Taliban.

The Taliban had earlier confident approximately 100 international locations that they would guide in evacuating the citizens remaining in Afghanistan immediately after a chaotic US withdrawal that observed hundreds of international nationals getting airlifted in the previous two months of August. 

This transpired subsequent the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani federal government in Kabul.

“Four People built their way across the land with Taliban understanding,” the report reported and added that the official declined to say which country they arrived in but additional they were in “good condition” and achieved by US embassy staff from the area embassy.

It is pertinent to point out that Pakistan has been aiding foreign governments in their evacuation efforts, which have been lauded internationally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan has reported that he was unaware of the route taken by the US citizens. He, even so, mentioned Pakistan is prepared to offer all types of assistance.

“We never know what route they made use of but we have no challenge facilitating the evacuation of US citizens from Afghanistan,” he told Dawn.

READ  ทั่วโลกป่วย โควิด ทะลุ 160 ล้านคน อินเดียยังน่าห่วง ติดเชื้อเพิ่มวันละ 3.4 แสนราย

He advised the publication that Pakistan has been providing every support that it could to facilitate the evacuation of all these seeking to depart Afghanistan.

The envoy stated that so far far more than 9,000 individuals experienced transited as a result of Pakistan and the region was nevertheless engaged with the intercontinental group in this regard.

More Stories

Africa’s COVID-19 circumstances move 7.91 mln: Africa CDC

8 ore ago Allegria Manna

Into the wild: Do vacationer boats pressure out whales?

1 giorno ago Allegria Manna

比語言的歷史要悠久的人類手勢歷史 – BBC News 中文

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

降溫? 胡錫進：所謂「革命」是「嚴重誤判和誤導」 | 神州生活圈 | 中國

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

阿富汗冲突：塔利班驱散喀布尔女性示威 潘杰希尔山谷冲突仍在继续 – BBC Information 中文

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

GitHubのソースコードから自動学習するAIプログラミング機能「GitHub Copilot」で禁止されている単語は1170個、ゲームに使われている関数まで禁止 – GIGAZINE

3 giorni ago Allegria Manna

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

You may have missed

Catalogo – Tech-Science – Scioglimento dei ghiacciai dei Pirenei

6 minuti ago Colombano Russo

MonitorControl 3.0: essenziale per controllare un monitor esterno dal tuo Mac

24 minuti ago Angioletto Bellucci

In a first, four US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan by way of land route

26 minuti ago Allegria Manna

Sagemcom reinventa l’esperienza di home entertainment con il lancio di Video Soundbox™, il primo decoder certificato Dolby Atmos 4K al mondo, e l’integrazione di una soluzione audio progettata con Bang & Olufsen

5 ore ago Narciso Trentini

F1: Gasly e Tsunoda si estenderanno con AlphaTauri nel 2022

6 ore ago Silvia Marcello