In a first, four US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan by way of land route

File photo

US commences evacuations via land route from Afghanistan.

It is not obvious which region US citizens have shifted to.

Pakistan’s envoy to US states not mindful of the route taken.

WASHINGTON: The United States has evacuated its initial four citizens from Afghanistan, considering that the withdrawal was done on August 30, through land route, it emerged Tuesday.

Citing a senior US Point out Department official, ABC News documented that they were evacuated devoid of interference from the Taliban.

The Taliban had earlier confident approximately 100 international locations that they would guide in evacuating the citizens remaining in Afghanistan immediately after a chaotic US withdrawal that observed hundreds of international nationals getting airlifted in the previous two months of August.

This transpired subsequent the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani federal government in Kabul.

“Four People built their way across the land with Taliban understanding,” the report reported and added that the official declined to say which country they arrived in but additional they were in “good condition” and achieved by US embassy staff from the area embassy.

It is pertinent to point out that Pakistan has been aiding foreign governments in their evacuation efforts, which have been lauded internationally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan has reported that he was unaware of the route taken by the US citizens. He, even so, mentioned Pakistan is prepared to offer all types of assistance.

“We never know what route they made use of but we have no challenge facilitating the evacuation of US citizens from Afghanistan,” he told Dawn.

He advised the publication that Pakistan has been providing every support that it could to facilitate the evacuation of all these seeking to depart Afghanistan.

The envoy stated that so far far more than 9,000 individuals experienced transited as a result of Pakistan and the region was nevertheless engaged with the intercontinental group in this regard.