Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 11 December 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,323,845) deaths (55,265), and recoveries (1,982,277) by region:

Central (67,892 cases; 1,222 deaths; 61,495 recoveries): Burundi (720; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,963; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,739; 102; 1,587), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (13,993; 350; 12,208), Equatorial Guinea (5,183; 85; 5,048), Gabon (9,300; 62; 9,155), Sao Tome & Principe (1,009; 17; 947)

Eastern (291,643; 5,476; 218,308): Comoros (617; 7; 605), Djibouti (5,717; 61; 5,599), Eritrea (656; 0; 525), Ethiopia (115,360; 1,779; 88,975), Kenya (90,305; 1,568; 71,254), Madagascar (17,473; 255; 16,927), Mauritius (515; 10; 478), Rwanda (6,349; 53; 5,789), Seychelles (184; 0; 168), Somalia (4,579; 121; 3,529), South Sudan (3,181; 62; 3,003), Sudan (20,468; 1,319; 11,673), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (25,730; 220; 9,605)

Northern (809,548; 21,153; 658,748): Algeria (90,579; 2,564; 59,135), Egypt (120,147; 6,854; 104,281), Libya (89,183, 1,273; 59,222), Mauritania (10,268; 210; 7,957), Morocco (391,529; 6,492; 345,934), Tunisia (107,814; 3,758; 82,193), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)

Southern (939,869; 24,467; 843,745): Angola (15,925; 362; 8,679), Botswana (10,931; 37; 9,940), Eswatini (6,633; 126; 6,221), Lesotho (2,178; 44; 1,283), Malawi (6,053; 186; 5,489), Mozambique (16,440; 138; 14,684), Namibia (15,773; 158; 14,218), South Africa (836,764; 22,747; 756,671), Zambia (18,091; 364; 17,307), Zimbabwe (11,081; 305; 9,253)

Western (214,893; 2,947; 199,981): Benin (3,090, 44; 2,972), Burkina Faso (3,579; 69; 2,792), Cape Verde (11,203; 109; 10,836), Côte d’Ivoire (21,590; 133; 21,203), Gambia (3,776; 123; 3,631), Ghana (52,738; 326; 51,518), Guinea (13,368; 79; 12,598), Guinea-Bissau (2,444; 44; 2,337), Liberia (1,676; 83; 1,358), Mali (5,576; 184; 3,502), Niger (2,126; 80; 1,249), Nigeria (71,344; 1,190; 65,474), Senegal (16,766; 343; 15,950), Sierra Leone (2,435; 74; 1,847), Togo (3,182; 66; 2,714)

