US election 2020: Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump’s bid to overturn election benefits | US News

The US Supreme Courtroom seems to have put the remaining nail in the coffin of Donald Trump’s makes an attempt to undo his election loss, rejecting a lawsuit looking for to toss out outcomes in 4 states.

The justices stated the lengthy-shot circumstance, brought by Texas and backed by the president, did not have any lawful standing.

Mr Trump and his allies have created repeated unfounded accusations of voter fraud and filed a flurry of unsuccessful lawsuits demanding the election success.

Donald Trump had hoped his appointed justices would rule in his favour



This most recent lawsuit named into doubt the final results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which all voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

It was supported by 18 states and a lot more than 100 Republican members of Congress.

The president experienced touted the Supreme Courtroom challenge as his best hope of overturning his election reduction, with conservatives holding a 6-3 greater part in the court docket.

Mr Trump would have been hoping for his freshly-appointed justice Amy Coney Barrett to vote in his favour soon after he controversially pushed by means of her confirmation just times ahead of the election.

But Mrs Barrett and other justices appointed by the president – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – signed the court’s order rejecting the Texas lawsuit.

Two of the court’s conservatives, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, explained they would have authorized Texas to sue but would not have blocked the states from finalising their election results.

‘They rigged our presidential election’



Mr Trump responded to the choice on Twitter, writing: “The Supreme Court docket truly allow us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”

As things stand, the electoral college is expected to make Mr Biden’s victory official on Monday.

‘The election is around. It wasn’t near. Trump shed.’



A spokesperson for Mr Biden mentioned it was “no surprise” the court docket turned down “baseless makes an attempt” to overturn the election success.

Point out election officials have said they have located no proof of fraud, and legal professionals for Mr Trump have unsuccessful to current evidence in court docket of the sort of fraud he has alleged.