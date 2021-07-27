Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo wins Rally of Tanzania to extend his guide in ARC sequence : The common Athletics

FILE: Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, rally driver. [Standard Sports]

Kenya’s Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo clocked 2:07:36 to gain the 3rd leg of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) collection in Tanzania on Sunday night.

His compatriot Karan Patel emerged second in 2:10:35 as Jeremy Wahome, also of Kenya, completed fifth in 2:22:58.

“Congratulations to Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop for successful the 2021 Rally of Tanzania,” Tundo’s Minti Motorsport staff posted on their social media internet pages right after the sweet victory.

“Thank you Tanzania for remaining a wonderful host,” the statement additional.

On his way to the throne, Tundo bagged five of the 10 stages with his VW Polo R5 road warrior.

The rest of the zones ended up won by Patel, a promising speedster driving a Ford Fiesta R5.

By successful the 3rd leg of the ARC series dubbed the Rally of Tanzania, Tundo prolonged his guide in the continental series whose previous 3 gongs are very well stored by another Kenyan, Manvir Baryan.

Tundo triumphed in the ARC next leg held in Naivasha in April, dubbed Equator Rally, that was employed as a check run for the WRC Safari Rally held at the exact same region in June that attracted a report 848 million viewers throughout the globe.

It was at the Safari Rally that Tejveer Rai of Kabras Sugar acquired hurt right after his VW Polo R5 nosedived just before rolling severally to a halt.

Rai is now receiving cure and will be back in the level of competition quickly.

Kenyans pour on social media to praise Tundo, who is a multi-Kenya Nationwide Rally Championship winner, for the continental victory in Tanzania.

“Thank you Tundo for profitable another ARC event, you elevated Kenyan flag better,” noted 1 Patrick Githinji, a

Motorsport enthusiast.

“I’m sending my warmest congratulations to you all the way from Bujumbura,” mentioned Jeff Freelancer, a journalist based in Burundi.

“Throughout Africa, we shall roar, Team Minti Motorsport is placing footprints that will be tricky to match in yrs to appear. Well done,” wrote Robin Bains.

Tundo has been unmatched locally due to the fact he upgraded from a Mitsubishi Evolution 10 to VW Polo R5 courtesy of Minti Motorsport.

Patel has also been a power to reckoned with in his Ford Fiesta R5 although Kenya’s trio of Wahome, Hamza Anwar and McRae Kimathi who are all sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways are also step by step increasing to the African throne with their Ford Fiesta R3 devices.

The trio are component of the prestigious FIA Younger Star Rally Software that will see them hone their rallying expertise throughout Europe in the subsequent 3 years.



