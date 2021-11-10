Wintry temperature possible, southern Wisconsin this weekend

report

Just after a gentle begin to the 7 days, a cold and lively sample is in the forecast for the weekend, bring the prospective for snow in southern Wisconsin.

Following a ridge of high stress that started out the week, a trough will dig into the Midwest from southern Canada with a solid very low developing Friday.

That small will drive plenty of cold air into the location to flip rain over to snow showers for some Friday night time, with some accumulation achievable west of Wisconsin.

Behind that technique, a secondary reduced will observe Saturday evening into Sunday. With far more chilly air supporting it, accumulating snow is a possibility for Wisconsin.

It can be also early to ascertain potential accumulation for southeastern Wisconsin and it is also doable the 2nd low misses to the south. Nonetheless, it is also achievable to see snow in Milwaukee Sunday morning, and this forecast will become more specified by the end of the 7 days.

