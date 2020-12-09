Mondo

Quake info: Moderate mag. 5.3 earthquake

by

Moderate magnitude 5.3 earthquake at 33 km depth

8 Dec 23:47 UTC: First to report: GEONET (NZ) after 14 minutes.
8 Dec 23:50: Magnitude recalculated from 5.4 to 5.5. Hypocenter depth recalculated from 0.0 to 33.0 km (from 0 to 21 mi). Epicenter location corrected by 20 km (12 mi) towards NE.
9 Dec 00:02: Magnitude recalculated from 5.5 to 5.2. Epicenter location corrected by 8.3 km (5.2 mi) towards ESE.
9 Dec 00:20: Magnitude recalculated from 5.2 to 5.3. Epicenter location corrected by 7 km (4.3 mi) towards WNW.

I felt this quake

I didn’t feel it

Date & time: 8 Dec 2020 11:33:29 UTC –
Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, 8 Dec 11.33 am (GMT -12)
Magnitude: 5.3
Depth: 33.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 28.58815°S / 175.6161°W (South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand)
Nearest volcano: Raoul Island (236 km / 147 mi)
Nearby towns and cities:
810 km (503 mi) S of ‘Ohonua (Ohonua, Tonga) (pop: 1,240) See nearby quakes!
830 km (515 mi) S of Nuku’alofa (Tonga) (pop: 22,400) [quakes]
831 km (516 mi) S of Kolonga (Tonga) (pop: 1,100) [quakes]

Weather at epicenter at time of quake:
Broken Clouds 21.6°C (71 F), humidity: 75%, wind: 6 m/s (11 kts) from ENE

Primary data source: GEONET (NZ)

Estimated released energy: 5.6 x 1012 joules (1.56 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 1344 tons of TNT) More info

If you felt this quake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it!
Also if you did NOT feel the quake although you were in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable also to earthquake science and earthquake hazard analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device location or the map to indicate where you were during the earthquake. Thank you!

Data for the same earthquake reported by different agencies

Info: The more agencies report about the same quake and post similar data, the more confidence you can have in the data. It takes normally up to a few hours until earthquake parameters are calculated with near-optimum precision.

READ  African Union approves January 1 for graduation of buying and selling under AfCFTA

Magnitude Depth Location Source
M 5.3 33 km New Zealand GEONET (NZ)
M 5.7 60 km KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION, New Zealand EMSC
M 5.3 10 km Kermadec Islands Region, New Zealand USGS
M 5.7 58 km Kermadec Islands Region, New Zealand GeoAu


User reports for this quake

Contribute:
Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it.
Flag as inappropriate.
Mark as helpful or interesting.
Send your own user report!

There are no user reports for this quake yet. If you felt it be the first to report it!

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - new app for Android

Aftershocks of the 5.3 quake South Pacific Ocean, 830 km south of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, New Zealand, 8 Dec 11.33 am (GMT -12)

More info

Recorded aftershocks, latest first (0 quakes so far, frequently updated):
So far, no aftershocks have been registered.

Earlier earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Moderate mag. 5.3 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 830 km south of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, New Zealand, on Tuesday, 8 Dec 11.33 am (GMT -12)

READ  South Africa exports hand sanitizers to 30 African international locations: trade formal

Map of earlier quakes

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - new app for Android

 

More on VolcanoDiscovery

Land of Theseus: The Saronic Gulf opposite Athens is one of the most beautiful and interesting areas of Greece, full of beautiful landscapes, small towns, islands, archeological remains and one of Europe’s least known active volcanic areas. Join us on a relaxing tour to discover this fascinating area!

Latest quakes at Katla volcano: One of Iceland’s most active and dangerous volcanoes is showing signs of unrest and statistically due for a new eruption. Earthquakes could give a clue.

Monthy earthquake reports: For each month since July 2012, we publish a summary of quake activity world-wide: find the list of largest quake, a map showing all significant quakes as well as detailed statistics on seismic activity during this time.
0
Allegria Manna
Written By
More from Allegria Manna

South Africa exports hand sanitizers to 30 African international locations: trade formal

A close up of hand sanitizers at a entrance of a store....
Read More

You may also like

South Africa exports hand sanitizers to 30 African international locations: trade formal

African Union approves January 1 for graduation of buying and selling under AfCFTA

African Union approves January 1 for graduation of buying and selling under AfCFTA

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *