Quake info: Moderate mag. 5.3 earthquake

Moderate magnitude 5.3 earthquake at 33 km depth

8 Dec 23:47 UTC: First to report: GEONET (NZ) after 14 minutes.

8 Dec 23:50: Magnitude recalculated from 5.4 to 5.5. Hypocenter depth recalculated from 0.0 to 33.0 km (from 0 to 21 mi). Epicenter location corrected by 20 km (12 mi) towards NE.

9 Dec 00:02: Magnitude recalculated from 5.5 to 5.2. Epicenter location corrected by 8.3 km (5.2 mi) towards ESE.

9 Dec 00:20: Magnitude recalculated from 5.2 to 5.3. Epicenter location corrected by 7 km (4.3 mi) towards WNW.

I felt this quake I didn’t feel it Date & time: 8 Dec 2020 11:33:29 UTC –

Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, 8 Dec 11.33 am (GMT -12)

Magnitude: 5.3

Depth: 33.0 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 28.58815°S / 175.6161°W (South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand)

Nearest volcano: Raoul Island (236 km / 147 mi)

Nearby towns and cities:

810 km (503 mi) S of ‘Ohonua (Ohonua, Tonga) (pop: 1,240) See nearby quakes!

830 km (515 mi) S of Nuku’alofa (Tonga) (pop: 22,400) [quakes]

831 km (516 mi) S of Kolonga (Tonga) (pop: 1,100) [quakes] Weather at epicenter at time of quake:

Broken Clouds 21.6°C (71 F), humidity: 75%, wind: 6 m/s (11 kts) from ENE Broken Clouds(71 F), humidity: 75%, wind: 6 m/s (11 kts) from ENE Primary data source: GEONET (NZ)



Estimated released energy: 5.6 x 1012 joules (1.56 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 1344 tons of TNT) More info

