Breaking! Kapal Evergreen di Terusan Suez Berhasil Dievakuasi

Foto: AP/

This photograph launched by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, 2021, shows the Ever Presented, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it turn out to be wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking targeted traffic in the important waterway. An operation is underway to try out to operate free the ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal, which even more imperiled worldwide shipping and delivery Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass as a result of the critical waterway idled waiting around for the obstruction to crystal clear. (Suez Canal Authority by means of AP)