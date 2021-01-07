FG Wades Into Lekoil, Metallon Rift

50 minuti ago Allegria Manna

By CHIKA IZUORA  |

The Federal Government  by way of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has objected to the techniques adopted by South African organization, Metallon Corporation Limited to takeover LEKOIL Nigeria Confined.

The objection is contained in a letter from the ministry  signed by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Sources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Metallon Company, a South African business and a 15.10% shareholder in Lekoil experienced in November 2020 called for an Incredible General Assembly with a proposition to alter Lekoil’s chairman and also introduce a few new users into the company’s board underneath the  guise of enhancing management oversight. The move, if still left unchallenged, could give Metallon command of LEKOIL Nigeria and its strategic oil and fuel assets in Nigeria.

“…such major adjust of shareholding can only be carried out in close adherence with the Guidelines and Techniques for obtaining Consent to the Assignment of fascination in Oil and Fuel Belongings dated 11th August 2014, issued pursuant to the Powers of the Honouroble Minister of Petroleum Methods less than the Petroleum Act. 3,” the minister explained.

“Articles 3 & 4 of the Guidelines of Ministerial Consent sets out the key things of assignment of possession and handle of interests in Oil and Gas Property and the specifications for securing Ministerial Consent.

READ  Votación del Colegio Electoral da la victoria formal a Biden

More Stories

US politics are living updates: Senate leaders denounce ‘failed insurrection’ as electoral faculty vote depend resumes

9 ore ago Allegria Manna

जेव्हा राष्ट्राध्यक्षपदाचा जो बायडेन पदभार स्विकारतील तेव्हा त्यांना मिळेल एवढा पगार

17 ore ago Allegria Manna

共產主義來了？眾院取消「性別」詞引嘲諷浪潮 | 眾議院 | 性別詞彙 | 阿門

1 giorno ago Allegria Manna

이란의 궤변 “70억弗 인질 잡은건 한국”…청해부대 현지 급파

1 giorno ago Allegria Manna

Saudization in Saudi Arabia: സൗദിയില്‍ എഞ്ചിനീയറിങ് മേഖലയിലെ സ്വദേശി വത്കരണം 14 മുതല്‍ – saudization of the engineering sector in saudi arabia from january 14

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

சுற்றுச்சூழல் நாசம் ஏற்படுத்துவதாக தென் கொரிய டேங்கரைச் சுற்றி வளைத்த ஈரான் படை : அமெரிக்கா அதிர்ச்சி– Information18 Tamil

2 giorni ago Allegria Manna

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

You may have missed

TikTok ha rilasciato gli effetti AR dello scanner LiDAR per iPhone 12 Pro.

39 minuti ago Angioletto Bellucci

FG Wades Into Lekoil, Metallon Rift

50 minuti ago Allegria Manna

Mitsotakis: bar chiusi e intrattenimento notturno fino al polline

5 ore ago Narciso Trentini

Italia: 16 giocatori della nazionale da giocare nelle “finestre” (foto)

6 ore ago Silvia Marcello

Studio: le temperature globali aumenteranno di due gradi a causa delle emissioni

8 ore ago Colombano Russo